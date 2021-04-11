Family and public figures share memories of the Duke of Edinburgh

Here are some of the tributes paid to the Duke of Edinburgh by his family, politicians and religious leaders.

“My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate. His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved” the Princess Royal on her relationship with her father.

The Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh watching the dressage stage of the eventing at Greenwich Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I loved him as a father. He was so calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it. That’s the great thing that I always think about, that he was always somebody you could go to and he would always listen so it’s a great loss. We’ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation” – The Duke of York on his father’s passing.

“It was right for him and it was so gentle, it was just like someone took him by the hand and off he went. It was very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody, isn’t it?” – The Countess of Wessex on the duke’s death.

“It just goes to show, he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people” – The Earl of Wessex on how much the support of the public has meant to the royal family.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)

“A man who had come on a mission, as she had come, both of them had come on this mission in their own right to try and heal history, to ensure that for the future these two neighbouring islands would be characterised by good neighbourliness” – former Irish president Mary McAleese on the Queen and the duke’s 2011 visit to Ireland.

“I am sure he regretted some of those phrases, but in the end it is a pity that people saw him simply as somebody who makes gaffes – behind those gaffes was an expectation of a comeback but nobody came back and the gaffe unfortunately stayed” – former archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu on the duke’s reputation for making off-colour remarks and his wish to be challenged intellectually.

“Prince Philip may physically have gone, but (he) will be in the Queen’s mind as clearly as if she were sitting opposite him. She will hear his voice metaphorically in her ear, she will know what he will say in certain circumstances, he will still be there in her memory”- Sir John Major on how the Queen will cope with losing her husband.

The Duke of Edinburgh greets former PM Sir John Major (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“His faith was so strong, rooted in Christ, rooted in reality, rooted in his family, that he could be a free person. I have not met a couple that are so free – Her Majesty is exactly the same” – former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu on the secret to the Queen and the Duke’s strong marriage.

“For His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, there was a willingness, a remarkable willingness, to take the hand he was dealt in life, and straightforwardly to follow its call. To search its meaning, to go out and on as sent, to inquire and think, to trust and to pray” – Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, on the duke’s stoic nature.