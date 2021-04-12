Fishmongers’ Hall attack inquest to get under way

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An inquest for the victims of the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack is due to get under way on Monday.

Cambridge University graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan at a prisoner rehabilitation event near London Bridge on November 29 2019.

Khan, 28, who was armed with two knives and wore a fake suicide vest, was tackled by members of the public and then shot dead by police on London Bridge.

Convicted terrorist Usman Khan was shot dead by police on London Bridge (West Midlands Police/PA)

A jury inquest into the deaths of Mr Merritt and Ms Jones is due to start before Coroner Mark Lucraft QC at the Guildhall in central London on Monday.

Lawyers for the victims’ families have previously highlighted a central issue in the case – whether the attack could and should have been avoided.

Khan had previously been convicted of plotting to carry out attacks at central London landmarks.

Jurors will hear about Khan’s dealings with authorities following his release from prison and the decision to allow him to attend the event at Fishmongers’ Hall.

The inquest is expected to last for several weeks and be followed by a separate jury inquest into the death of Khan.