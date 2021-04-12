Chilly temperatures forecast for first day of outdoor hospitality in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Pub-goers will need to wrap up warm on Monday, as chilly temperatures are forecast for the first day of outdoor hospitality reopenings in England.

The Met Office has said Monday morning will be bright in the north, while areas in the southern half of the UK are likely to be hit by a rain front moving eastwards throughout the day.

More chilly weather is on the way after a cold weekend, when some areas of the UK experienced a light dusting of snow (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Along with beer gardens and outdoor dining areas, non-essential shops, hairdressers, indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail salons and zoos in England will also be opening for the first time this year.

Following a cold April weekend where many areas experienced a light dusting of snow, temperatures of between 0C (32F) and -2C (28.4F) are expected in the early hours of the morning across Britain.

Heavy rain and hill snow is also forecast for Northern Ireland and west Wales in the morning.

The Met Office has said rain showers will move south-eastwards throughout the day, hitting the Midlands by mid-morning and reaching the south coast by the afternoon and into the evening.

Here is the weather for Monday morning A cold and frosty start for most with icy stretches possible Plenty of sunshine across Scotland and much of England but wet and wintry across Northern Ireland, Wales and western England pic.twitter.com/g0FxEanFer — Met Office (@metoffice) April 11, 2021

No flood warnings were in place on Sunday night, but the Environment Agency has issued six lower-level alerts for scattered locations in south-west England where flooding is possible.

Meanwhile, people in northern England and Scotland can expect to see a cold but sunny and dry start to the week.

The northern half of the UK is forecast to see a cold but sunny start to the week, while showers are forecast for the south, according to the Met Office (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Average midday temperatures range from 6C (42.8F) in the Scottish isles to 12C (53.6F) in Cornwall, with 10C (50F) forecast for London and 7C (44.6F) in Manchester.

A chilly night is due to follow on Tuesday, with freezing temperatures forecast across the UK.

The rest of the week is set to be cold but dry, the Met Office has said.