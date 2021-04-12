Monday, April 12th 2021 Show Links
The sporting weekend in pictures

by Press Association
April 12 2021, 5.02am
Rachael Blackmore made history at Aintree on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)
Rachel Blackmore made history as the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday aboard Minella Times, while Hideki Matsuyama became the first male Japanese player to claim a major championship with victory at the Masters.

In the Premier League, Manchester United closed the gap at the top of the table after Mason Greenwood wrapped up a 3-1 win over Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

There had been a shock for Pep Guardiola’s City on Saturday lunchtime when the leaders were dramatically beaten by 10-man Leeds.

Holders Exeter were edged out of the Heineken Champions Cup by Leinster while in rugby league, St Helens were among the winners as they beat Leeds Rhinos.

Meanwhile the sporting world took the opportunity to pay tribute to Prince Philip, with a series of two minute silence prior to all major matches.

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2021 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse
Rachel Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National aboard Minella Times (Tim Goode/PA)
West Ham and Leicester players also paid tribute ahead of their match at the London Stadium (Justin Setterfield/PA).
Premier League football clubs were among those to pay tribute to Prince Philip this weekend (Justin Setterfield/PA)
Masters Golf
Hideki Matsuyama celebrates after putting on the champion’s green jacket for winning the Masters (Gregory Bull/AP)
Hideki Matsuyama hits out of a bunker during the final round of the Masters
Manchester City v Leeds United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Ten-man Leeds claimed a famous win at Premier League leaders Manchester City (Rui Vieira/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Mason Greenwood wrapped up a 3-1 victory for Manchester United at Tottenham (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Burnley v Newcastle United – Premier League – Turf Moor
Allan Saint-Maximin sealed a crucial win for Newcastle at Burnley (Peter Powell/PA)
Rangers v Hibernian – Scottish Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Ryan Kent sealed Rangers’ 2-1 win over Hibernian at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Exeter Chiefs v Leinster Rugby – Heineken Champions Cup – Quarter Final – Sandy Park
Leinster knocked holders Exeter out of the Heineken Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
Karim Benzema’s goal paved the way for Real Madrid’s victory over Barcelona (Manu Fernandez/AP)
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Challenge Cup – Third Round – Totally Wicked Stadium
St Helens edged past Leeds Rhinos in the Rugby League Challenge Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)