What the papers say – April 12

The papers are dominated by further reaction to the death of Philip as well as the easing of lockdown laws in England.
The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Express all lead with the Queen describing her spouse’s death as “having left a huge void in her life”.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail, Metro and Daily Mirror all carry the Countess of Wessex’s comments that it was as if “somebody took him by the hand and off he went”.
And The Sun reports Harry has arrived in the UK ahead of his grandfather’s funeral service.
Elsewhere, the i and Daily Star lead with Boris Johnson urging the nation to “behave responsibly” as pub gardens, shops deemed non-essential, hairdressers, indoor gyms and swimming pools reopen.
The Independent carries comments from Police Superintendents’ Association president Paul Griffiths that police will “struggle to handle” Covid breaches as restrictions ease.
Young black people are three times as likely to be jobless as their white peers, according to analysis from The Guardian.
And the Financial Times says there are concerns over the effectiveness of China’s homegrown vaccines.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe