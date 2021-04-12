In Pictures: Back to the gym, pub, pool, salon and shops

People queued for an early-morning shopping fix as non-essential stores reopened in the latest relaxation of England’s coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Pub gardens and outdoor dining at restaurants were also set to resume as well as gyms, hairdressers, nail salons and zoos.

Wales was also enjoy renewed freedoms from Monday, with non-essential retail reopened and border restrictions eased to permit travel again with the rest of the UK and Ireland. The “stay at home” order in Northern Ireland also ended, with more people permitted to meet outdoors.