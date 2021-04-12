Monday, April 12th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Back to the gym, pub, pool, salon and shops

by Press Association
April 12 2021, 9.32am Updated: April 12 2021, 5.25pm
People enjoy eating and drinking in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
People queued for an early-morning shopping fix as non-essential stores reopened in the latest relaxation of England’s coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Pub gardens and outdoor dining at restaurants were also set to resume as well as gyms, hairdressers, nail salons and zoos.

Wales was also enjoy renewed freedoms from Monday, with non-essential retail reopened and border restrictions eased to permit travel again with the rest of the UK and Ireland. The “stay at home” order in Northern Ireland also ended, with more people permitted to meet outdoors.

Shoppers in St David’s Shopping Centre in Cardiff
Girl enters Hamleys toy store
Nevaeah Valentine Peebles, three, dances as she enters the store at the reopening of Hamleys toy shop on Regent Street, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
John Witts enjoys a drink at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Children visit the penguins at London Zoo in Regent’s Park
Children visit the penguins at London Zoo in Regent’s Park (Aaron Chown/PA)
People enjoy the attractions at Alton Towers in Staffordshire (Jacob King/PA)
Children play in swimming pool
Robyn Delany, seven and Greyson Delany, 10, in the pool at David Lloyd Cambridge as the health and fitness group reopens all 88 of its clubs in England (Jeff Spicer/PA)
People at Beamish Museum near Stanley, Co Durham, the open-air museum after it reopened to visitors (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A shopper waves as she enters the Primark store in Oxford Street, London
A shopper waves as she enters the Primark store in Oxford Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Friends Sue Bell (middle) and Pippa Ingram receive their drinks after being the first customers back at the Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Visitors queue to return to London Zoo
Visitors queue to return to London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerging from Downing Street with a haircut after the easing of restrictions (Aaron Chown/PA)
Personal trainer Bella Gordijenko instructs Arthik Francis in the gym at David Lloyd Cambridge (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Customers enjoy a drink at the Escape to Freight Island bar in Depot Island, Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Magdelaine Gibson sprays client Isabella Robinson
Magdelaine Gibson sprays client Isabella Robinson, 27 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A woman has her hair coloured at the reopening of Flint Hair in Norwich
A woman has her hair coloured at the reopening of Flint Hair in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
A southern white rhino beside a 'we are open' sign
A southern white rhino beside a ‘we are open’ sign at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo/PA)
Customers enjoy a drink at the reopening of the Terrace Bar at Alexandra Palace, London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Rebecca Richardson (top) and Genevieve Florence, members of the Aquabatix synchronised swimming team were able to practice again in north London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Siblings play with git=ant teddy bear
Siblings Lyla and Leo Stevens-Pierce play with a giant teddy bear at Hamleys toy store on Regent Street, London (Victoria Jones/PA)