Murder victim was ‘all-round decent man’, says family

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Devastated family have paid tribute to “an all-round decent man” who was found stabbed to death.

Kevin Lomas was named by West Midlands Police on Monday as the victim discovered at a property off Stratford Road, Birmingham, on Good Friday.

In a tribute released through the force, the 56-year-old’s family said he had been “a very kind soul” who never thought twice about helping anyone out.

The cause of death was initially unclear but a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a stab wound, prompting a murder inquiry to be launched.

In a statement his family said: “Kevin was a loving son and brother who had a great sense of humour. He was an all-round decent man who enjoyed life and never saw wrong in anybody.

“He loved his family and friends, as well his passion for football and music. He also loved to dance.

“Kevin would never think twice about helping anyone and was a very kind soul.

“He will be so greatly missed, we are broken and devastated.”

Meanwhile, murder detectives have been scouring CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who passed the Stratford Road and York Road area and may have seen, or has dash-cam or other footage, which captures anyone acting suspiciously, either on the day or in the days beforehand.

A 42-year-old man and a woman, aged 37, arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday have since been bailed, while inquiries continue.