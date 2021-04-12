Biden dog Major to get private training after biting incidents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after two biting incidents last month.

Private training for the three-year-old German shepherd will be “off-site” in the Washington area, Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said in an emailed statement.

The training is expected to last a few weeks, he said.

The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House.

Joe and Jill Biden’s dogs Champ, right, and Major on the South Lawn of the White House (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

But it is the younger canine who has been the source of angst since both dogs were relocated to the White House in January from the Bidens’ home in Delaware.

Last month, the White House confirmed that Major had nipped someone during a walk.

Shortly before that incident, Major caused what the White House said was a minor injury to a Secret Service employee on March 8.

Both dogs spent time back in Delaware after the first incident – the White House said it was because the first lady would be travelling for a few days – and the president had said Major was being trained.

On National Pet Day on Sunday, Jill Biden tweeted photos of both dogs captioned: “I love these two!”