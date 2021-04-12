Off-duty Italian art squad police officers find looted statue in Belgian shop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Italian police said they have recovered a 1st century Roman statue that was stolen from an archaeological site in 2011 and found in a Belgian antiques shop by two off-duty Italian art squad police officers.

An Italian businessman who used a Spanish pseudonym has been referred to prosecutors for further investigation into allegations he received and then exported the statue abroad, the Carabinieri art squad said in a statement.

The Togatus statue, featuring a headless Roman wearing a draped toga, has a value of 100,000 euros (£86,000).

It was stolen in November 2011 from the Villa Marini Dettina archaeological site on the outskirts of the capital Rome, the statement said.

The headless Roman statue (Carabinieri via AP)

Two members of the art squad’s archaeological unit were on assignment in Brussels when they took a walk after work in the Sablon neighbourhood that is known for its antiques shops.

They spotted a marble statue that they suspected was from Italy, and confirmed their suspicions when they cross-referenced the work with a database of known stolen antiquities, the statement said.

Italy has for decades worked to recover looted antiquities that have ended up in private collections, famous museums and commercial antique shops around the world.