What the papers say – April 13

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The nation’s papers are led by the statements of William and Harry on Philip’s death, while several also splash on continued questions for David Cameron over his lobbying efforts.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express lead with William’s comments on his grandfather’s passing, as he says Philip would want his family to “get on with the job”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'William: He would want us to get on with the job'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/JZqqwuIqKR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 12, 2021 EXPRESS: We’ll get on with the job #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nAvt6Fpxj8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, The Sun, Metro and Daily Mirror focus on the differences between William’s statement and that of his brother.

In tomorrow's front page: Prince William and Harry share their contrasting tributes to their 'grandpa' the Duke of Edinburgh https://t.co/rPpZwsreRf pic.twitter.com/ydDQzYogDa — The Sun (@TheSun) April 12, 2021 Tuesday's front page WORDS APART#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/SVHL67Pfh2 — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) April 12, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: We'll miss you, Grandpa #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/pZ6A44bOio pic.twitter.com/4DzDmrm5Mz — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 12, 2021

The Daily Mail reports senior royals will come together to stand beside the Queen for future public engagements.

Elsewhere, The Times, The Guardian and the Financial Times all lead with No 10 launching an inquiry into David Cameron’s lobbying for Greensill.

THE TIMES: Cameron: I’ll welcome questions on Greensill #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cxVdxFgOqk — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 12, 2021 Guardian front page, 13 April 2021: Cameron faces inquiry into Greensill lobbying scandal pic.twitter.com/LIknCIwWru — The Guardian (@guardian) April 12, 2021 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 13 April https://t.co/vUfSczpT8G pic.twitter.com/9GJbNQf4yB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 12, 2021

The i says ministers are considering plans to allow people to “mix and match” their booster jabs in order to provide better immunity against Covid-19.

Tuesday's front page: Mix and match jabs on trial for autumn booster#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/HfBqz1cTdJ pic.twitter.com/BqddrJamvi — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 12, 2021

Accident and emergency doctors fear their departments face overcrowding “within weeks”, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: A&Es face overcrowding within weeks, say doctors #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IhpV5tQBxh — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 12, 2021

And the Daily Star leads with Britons braving freezing weather to return to pub gardens and outdoor dining venues on the first day of lockdown easing.