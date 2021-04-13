Washington Wizards end Utah Jazz’s record 24-game home winning streak

The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz’s franchise-record home winning streak ended at 24 games after the Washington Wizards handed them a 125-121 defeat in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell claimed 42 points and Bojan Bogdanovic netted a season-high 33 as the Jazz rallied late in the game to claw back a 19-point deficit.

But it was not to be, with Washington’s Bradley Beal (34 points) draining two free throws with 11 seconds left before Bogdanovic missed a three-pointer from the corner and Beal’s team-mate Russell Westbrook added a pair of frees to claim the victory.

The @Suns make a franchise-record 25 threes, led by Jae Crowder's career-high 8 triples. Crowder: 26 PTS (8-12 3PM)Devin Booker: 24 PTSCam Payne, Cam Johnson, Jevon Carter: 3 3PM each pic.twitter.com/P5Dq56gblw — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2021

The second-placed Phoenix Suns moved closer to usurping the Jazz at the top of the West after they beat the Houston Rockets 126-120 in Arizona.

In the process, the hosts equalled the league record with 18 three-pointers in the first half and finished with a franchise-record 25 threes.

Steph Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 17,783 points as the all-time points leader for the Golden State Warriors, with Curry finishing with 53 as his side downed the Denver Nuggets 116-107.

The Los Angeles Lakers had no answers for the defensive prowess of the New York Knicks, who out-rebounded the Lakers 47-33 en route to a 111-96 win.

Tonight also marks @JValanciunas' 39th double-double of the season, tying his single-season career high. Valančiūnas had 39 double-doubles (in 70 games) last season. https://t.co/dYwbYatnD9 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 13, 2021

The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers easily accounted for the Dallas Mavericks 113-95, while DeMar DeRozan only needed three quarters to score 19 points for the San Antonio Spurs as they defeated the Orlando Magic 120-97.

Jonas Valanciunas backed up a 32-point double-double the previous night to score 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies surged in the fourth quarter for a 101-90 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Sacramento Kings shaved 22 points off the lead the New Orleans Pelicans established in the second quarter, before ultimately falling to their seventh-straight loss on the wrong end of a 117-110 scoreline.