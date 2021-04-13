Man charged with racially abusing Premier League footballer Romaine Sawyers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with racially abusing a Premier League footballer online.

West Midlands Police said Simon Silwood is alleged to have sent an offensive message to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers via social media in January.

The charge comes after an investigation carried out by Pc Stuart Ward, the first dedicated hate crime officer within a football policing unit.

The suspect, from Kingswinford, near Dudley, has been charged under the Communications Act.

He will appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on April 29, the force said.