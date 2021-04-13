Sony to roll out first major software update of PS5 since launch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Sony is rolling out its first major system update to the PlayStation 5 console from Wednesday, which will include the ability to store PS5 games on external USB storage.

The feature means users will be able to offload PS5 titles from their console’s main internal storage, providing more space and making it faster to reinstall games instead of re-downloading or copying them from a disc.

PS5 games cannot be played from a USB extended hard drive, as this would impact performance speed – nor can they be directly downloaded to it.

The first major system software update for the PS5 arrives tomorrow. Learn about storing PS5 games on USB extended storage, sharing gameplay across PS5 and PS4 consoles, and more: https://t.co/mF5fAxUDgE pic.twitter.com/Q8OYUConKk — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 13, 2021

The development is one of several big additions to arrive on the console since it launched in November 2020.

Sony is also adding cross-generation Share Play, allowing PS4 and PS5 players to view each other’s screen and pass the controller virtually to a friend, meaning PS4 owners will be able to get a taste of the PS5.

A selection of enhanced control and personalisation options will be added to the PS5 too, including improvements to the Game Base area, the ability to quickly disable in-game chat, and customisation of the game library.

The PlayStation App will receive some changes “in the coming weeks”, such as allowing people to join a multiplayer session on the PS5 from the app and remote management of their console’s storage.