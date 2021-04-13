Queer Eye star Tan France shares baby news

Queer Eye star Tan France has announced that he and his husband are expecting a child via surrogate.

The fashion designer, originally from Doncaster but now living in the US, said he and his partner Rob will become parents this summer.

France, 37, announced the news on social media with a topless snap complete with an ultrasound picture superimposed over his belly.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” he wrote in the caption.

“No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.

“Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

France married Rob, an illustrator, in 2007.

Rob also shared the baby news on Instagram.

Alongside a drawing of a baby, Rob wrote: “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.”

France’s Queer Eye co-stars were among those sending their best wishes.

Karamo Brown, the show’s culture expert, commented: “Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!!”

Interior design expert Bobby Berk said: “Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic.”

And Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye’s food expert, said: “so so happy for you guys.”

Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert, shared a blizzard of emojis and the word “yay”.

France was one of the first openly gay Muslim stars in a major TV show.

He became a US citizen in June last year.

France has spoken at length about his upbringing in Doncaster. Writing in his 2019 memoir, Naturally Tan, he recalled the racism he encountered growing up and his difficulty being accepted as a gay Muslim man.

Popular Netflix series Queer Eye, which sees the Fab Five hosts giving contestants a makeover, has been renewed for a sixth series.