Murder inquiry launched after shooting leaves man dead

by Press Association
April 13 2021, 9.36pm Updated: April 14 2021, 10.02am
The scene at the industrial premises on Western Road near Birmingham’s City Hospital where a murder investigation has been launched (Jacob King/PA)
A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to an industrial premises near Birmingham’s City Hospital at about 5.30pm, on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

A 31-year-old man was found dead at the scene while another male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives said their investigation was still in the early stages and the area had been cordoned off for forensic examination.