Over-16s in households of immunosuppressed adults to get the vaccine in Wales

People over 16 in households of adults with a weakened immune system are to be prioritised for Covid-19 jabs in Wales.

Adults who are immunosuppressed have a weaker immune system to fight infections naturally and are more likely to have poorer outcomes after contracting coronavirus.

This includes those with blood cancer, HIV or those who are having immunosuppressive treatment.

Arrangements are being made to invite people aged over 16 who live with these individuals for vaccination, the Welsh Government has announced, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

It comes after the NHS in England announced a similar move last month.

People over 16 in Wales who live with those with severely weakened immune systems will now be offered a COVID-19 vaccination as a priority. Arrangements are being made to invite these individuals for vaccination – full details to follow. More here 👇https://t.co/dXnmaHKRPS pic.twitter.com/j0Fe6YehAx — Welsh Government #KeepWalesSafe (@WelshGovernment) April 13, 2021

There is growing evidence that the coronavirus vaccine may reduce the transmission of the virus, experts have said.

The Welsh Government has said that vaccinating household contacts will help limit the spread of the virus to immunosuppressed adults.

The JCVI does not currently advise vaccination of household contacts of immunosuppressed children.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chairman of Covid-19 immunisation for the JCVI, said last month: “The vaccination programme has so far seen high vaccine uptake and very encouraging results on infection rates, hospitalisations and mortality.

“Yet we know that the vaccine isn’t as effective in those who are immunosuppressed.

“Our latest advice will help reduce the risk of infection in those who may not be able to fully benefit from being vaccinated themselves.”