Fishmongers’ Hall survivor ‘played dead’ during terror attack, inquest told

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A survivor of the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack has told how she “played dead” after Usman Khan stabbed her repeatedly and tried to “finish” her.

Convicted terrorist Khan, 28, killed Cambridge University graduates Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, on the afternoon of November 29 2019.

He injured three more people during a five-minute rampage at a Learning Together event before being shot dead by police on London Bridge.

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were killed in the attack (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Isobel Rowbotham worked part-time as an office manager for Learning Together, an organisation dedicated to the education of prisoners.

Giving evidence at Guildhall in the City of London, Ms Rowbotham, a student at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, said she had been in the foyer when Mr Merritt emerged covered in blood.

She said: “He was shouting that he had been stabbed. He was holding his stomach and had obviously been injured.

“There was a lot of blood. He was wearing a white shirt so the red blood was quite obvious. He was hunched and in a lot of pain.

“I looked around to my left and then I saw Usman (Khan) coming towards me with knives in his hands.”

Ms Rowbotham said he was a few metres away, holding two big kitchen knives and moving “purposefully”.

“I knew who it was and said ‘No, Usman, please don’t’.

“He was not going to stop. I turned to my left and just tried to hunch and protect myself.”

When he stabbed her repeatedly it felt like being punched, she told jurors.

“I remember his final stabs were in my neck as if they were intending to finish me.

“I was on the floor and had closed my eyes but could still hear.

“I decided to play dead just in case he came back again. I tried to slow down my breathing and blood flow as much as possible.”

Later, she tried to call emergency services on her phone but there was “too much blood to press on the screen”, she said.

Ms Rowbotham was given first aid before being taken to hospital, the court heard.

Housekeeping supervisor Ama Otchere came across Khan coming out of the men’s toilet with “anger in his face” after he had stabbed Mr Merritt.

As she backed away, he put his finger to his lips as if to tell her not to scream, the court heard.

Describing the attack on Ms Jones, Ms Otchere said: “As soon as he saw the lady came to the cloakroom he used the knife to stab the lady’s shoulder.

“The lady was screaming and I just ran from the scene.”

The witness said she believed Khan was reciting from the Koran in Arabic.

Retired judge John Samuels was on a balcony looking down at the spot where Ms Jones collapsed.

He told jurors: “I saw, looking down from the balcony, a female who was lying collapsed on that first flight of stairs with her head on the upper staircase and her legs below.

“I noted particularly that her face was chalk white. She appeared unconscious to me or perhaps even dead.”