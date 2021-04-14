Eugenie’s poignant tribute to ‘dearest Grandpa’ Philip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Princess Eugenie has paid a heartfelt tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” the Duke of Edinburgh, pledging to look after “Granny” the Queen for him.

Eugenie, one of the duke’s eight grandchildren, recalled fond memories being taught to cook, paint and what to read by Philip, who died on Friday aged 99.

Looking back on happier days, the princess, 31, who just weeks ago gave birth to her first child, began her message to the duke on Instagram with: “Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you.

“You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.

“People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

“I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.

“With all my love Eugenie.”