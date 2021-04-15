What the papers say – April 15

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pushbacks against lobbying and moonlighting civil servants lead an array of stories on the nation’s front pages.

Most front pages carry the newly-released family photo of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with their great-grandchildren, including the Daily Express, which bears the headline “Royals share the love”.

Metro publishes the same photo, but leads with a story on the Conservatives rejecting Labour calls for a Commons inquiry into lobbying.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 'SLEAZE IS BACK' Starmer hits out as Tories reject Labour call for Commons inquiry into lobbying#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ic85ydQR55 — Metro (@MetroUK) April 14, 2021

The Daily Mail runs with the same theme, leading with an exclusive saying the Prime Minister has been lobbied by a Saudi prince.

And the i says there is even a lobbyist on the committee of the UK’s lobbying watchdog itself.

The Daily Telegraph runs the royal photo, above a lead story on a coming “crackdown” on civil servants taking second jobs in the wake of the Greensill row.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Crackdown on mandarins' second jobs'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/QYb7RYO6pm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 14, 2021

The Independent reports on the same Whitehall row, saying civil servants have been ordered to “come clean on second jobs”.

And The Times runs a similar civil service story, though its lead article looks ahead to predicted “six-hour airport waits for returning holidaymakers” due to Covid quarantine rules.

Elsewhere, the Government’s independent equality watchdog has warned a requirement for Covid passports may be unlawful, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Thursday 15 April 2021: Watchdog warns requirement for Covid passports may be unlawful pic.twitter.com/MqliRibVPZ — The Guardian (@guardian) April 14, 2021

The Daily Mirror details job cuts at British Gas, a development the paper calls a “disgrace”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – British Gas Disgrace – Engineers axed after refusing to accept pay cuts ‘fire and rehire’ scandal#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/JLKOxSMwGf pic.twitter.com/SHUjgPNEB4 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 14, 2021

The Financial Times leads on the listing of digital exchange Coinbase on the Nasdaq shares index.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 15 April https://t.co/yv58eDKhJt pic.twitter.com/IH2bSdd2P6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 14, 2021

And the Daily Star says Extinction Rebellion “crusties” have claimed some dairy products are racist.