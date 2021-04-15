Man charged with drink-driving on e-scooter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has been charged with drink-driving while riding an e-scooter.

Suffolk Police said officers spotted someone using the electric device in Ipswich at around 1.50am on April 5.

They followed the rider from Lindbergh Road into Hilton Road where he was stopped and failed a roadside breath test.

Unal Gokbulut, 42, of Hilton Road, Ipswich, has been charged with drink-driving.

A man has been charged with drink-driving & driving without insurance, in connection with the use of an e-scooter in Ipswich. Read more here >> https://t.co/UUCRWNxA1g It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter in a public place in the UK >> https://t.co/cPpmYxogpL — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) April 15, 2021

The force said he provided a breath test sample of 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

He was also charged with driving without insurance.

Gokbulut has been bailed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday May 21.

It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on a public road, cycle lane or pavement in the UK. The only place it can be used is on private land.

However, the Government has begun trials of e-scooters in approved rental schemes.

E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles by the Department for Transport and are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles.