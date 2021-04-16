What the papers say – April 16

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s papers are led by the final preparations being made for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The Daily Mail, The Sun and Metro report Princes William and Harry will not walk side by side during Saturday’s funeral procession.

Tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry and William won’t stand near each other at Prince Philip's funeral https://t.co/qIsTkj1sWx pic.twitter.com/GetETSWoJt — The Sun (@TheSun) April 15, 2021

The service will include a “silent moment” for the Queen to say farewell to her husband, according to the Daily Express and Daily Mirror.

Tomorrow's Front page: Queen's silent moment to say farewell#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mbfTPxJyiS — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 15, 2021

The Daily Telegraph says the funeral was planned “with military precision” by the duke himself.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Duke planned his funeral with military precision'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/1jqrepoQ0e — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 15, 2021

Elsewhere, The Independent leads with calls for “urgent” reform of the vetting process for senior civil servants and ministers transitioning to private sector appointments.

The Guardian reports government officials have raised concerns over the accuracy of rapid Covid tests amid a growing number of false positives.

Guardian front page, Friday 16 April 2021: Urgent concerns over rapid tests as false positives soar pic.twitter.com/VE8wgbHfMe — Guardian news (@guardiannews) April 15, 2021

The i says scientists in the US have grown human cells in monkey embryos, marking a “major breakthrough” in the understanding of how cells develop and communicate with each other.

Friday's front page: Part-human, part-monkey embryo is created by scientists #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PjXAoI1wco — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 15, 2021

The Times leads with the UK and US issuing a warning to Russia over last year’s SolarWinds cyberattack on the US government.

The Financial Times reports US hedge fund Elliott Management has built a multi-billion-pound stake in British drugmaker GSK.

Friday’s FINANCIAL TIMES: “Elliott’s multibillion-pound GSK stake sets up battle over direction” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HCH7KLoVio — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 15, 2021

And the Daily Star says a man who farted on a police officer has defended the act as freedom of speech.