Bail extended for woman arrested in Sarah Everard case

by Press Association
April 16 2021, 2.12pm
Sarah Everard went missing while walking home in south London in early March and was found dead a week later (Family handout/PA)
A woman who was arrested in connection with Sarah Everard’s abduction and death has had her bail extended.

Ms Everard went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in Clapham, south London.

The 33-year-old’s body was found hidden in an area of woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later, on March 10.

People view floral tributes to Sarah Everard at the bandstand on Clapham Common in south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 30s, who was arrested at the same time as Couzens, on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

She has now been further bailed to return on a date in early June, the force said.

A provisional date has been set for Couzens’ trial at the Old Bailey for October 25, with a plea hearing on July 9.

