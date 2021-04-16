Nuno Espirito Santo urges Wolves to build on win at Fulham

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves must put their injury issues to one side as they look to build on an ”important” win at Fulham.

Wanderers discovered on Monday that Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained at Craven Cottage last week.

The Portugal international striker has undergone surgery, as has wing-back Jonny to repair damage to the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.

Nuno will also be without midfielder Ruben Neves against Sheffield United on Saturday night after the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus and must now self-isolate.

”We will chase the why many many times about the injuries,” said Nuno, who is also still waiting for Joao Moutinho and Marcal to recover from groin problems.

”When you look back and start analysing things, there can be one issue, one detail there that you may question, but there are some things that don’t have explanations, so there’s no why to look for. Sometimes it just happens, that’s football, the game.

”We have to find solutions, we have to compete well, so we trust the squad we have available now.

”This is how we operate, game by game, the good things that we did against Fulham, we must try to repeat, and at the same time there was a lot of mistakes in the game that we must analyse and improve. It was a good game, and important moment for us, that we have to take on from there.

”It’s always been our philosophy since day one, since this beginning, we don’t have to worry about that. The way we work is on a daily basis, we prepare for the game tomorrow against Sheffield United, and they are ready to go.”

The Blades head into the weekend’s round of fixtures bottom of the table and 18 points adrift of safety with seven matches remaining. They could be even further detached by the time they kick-off at Molineux and their inevitable relegation could be confirmed on Saturday night.

However, Nuno refused to underestimate their opponents, saying: ”They are a good team – they showed and proved to everybody before.

”I know Chris (Wilder) and Paul (Heckingbottom) too, and one thing is for sure, the character and determination is there, so we can look at Sheffield United and see they’ve had a difficult season, but the character of that group of players is there, so we expect a very tough match.

”We don’t make differences between teams and don’t look at the table. We analyse the opponent, their qualities, and the way we have to approach and play the game. So, there’s no difference in our analysis with the team we’re going to face.”