Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 12, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 135 (43%) have seen a rise in case rates, 167 (53%) have seen a fall and 13 are unchanged.

Luton has the highest rate in England, with 212 new cases recorded in the seven days to April 12 – the equivalent of 99.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 92.0 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to April 5.

Bradford has the second highest rate, up from 77.4 to 90.0, with 486 new cases.

Doncaster has the third highest rate, up very slightly from 84.6 to 85.9, with 268 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Melton (up from 43.0 to 74.2)

Canterbury (8.5 to 38.7)

Cambridge (14.4 to 41.7)

South Bucks (20.0 to 38.5)

Peterborough (60.8 to 78.1)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 5.

Luton, 99.5, (212), 92.0, (196)

Bradford, 90.0, (486), 77.4, (418)

Doncaster, 85.9, (268), 84.6, (264)

Corby, 83.1, (60), 127.4, (92)

Barnsley, 81.8, (202), 100.9, (249)

Leicester, 79.3, (281), 85.3, (302)

Rotherham, 78.4, (208), 72.0, (191)

Peterborough, 78.1, (158), 60.8, (123)

Wakefield, 76.1, (265), 97.9, (341)

Kirklees, 75.9, (334), 69.4, (305)

Boston, 75.5, (53), 59.9, (42)

North Lincolnshire, 74.9, (129), 68.5, (118)

Melton, 74.2, (38), 43.0, (22)

Mansfield, 74.1, (81), 107.0, (117)

Wellingborough, 74.0, (59), 65.2, (52)

South Holland, 73.7, (70), 67.4, (64)

Slough, 70.2, (105), 68.2, (102)

Hull, 67.8, (176), 88.2, (229)

Sheffield, 63.3, (370), 78.3, (458)

Blackburn with Darwen, 62.1, (93), 63.5, (95)

Oldham, 60.7, (144), 62.0, (147)

Rochdale, 56.7, (126), 64.7, (144)

Manchester, 56.3, (311), 56.6, (313)

Leeds, 53.1, (421), 77.5, (615)

Southampton, 51.5, (130), 48.7, (123)

Stoke-on-Trent, 51.1, (131), 51.9, (133)

Northampton, 49.4, (111), 47.2, (106)

Fenland, 49.1, (50), 48.1, (49)

Ipswich, 48.9, (67), 44.6, (61)

Selby, 48.6, (44), 46.3, (42)

Kettering, 48.1, (49), 45.2, (46)

Bolton, 48.0, (138), 59.1, (170)

South Kesteven, 47.7, (68), 52.7, (75)

North East Derbyshire, 47.3, (48), 39.4, (40)

North East Lincolnshire, 46.4, (74), 60.8, (97)

Hillingdon, 45.9, (141), 41.4, (127)

Chorley, 44.8, (53), 49.1, (58)

Sandwell, 43.5, (143), 39.9, (131)

Wigan, 43.5, (143), 46.9, (154)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 43.1, (56), 32.3, (42)

North Warwickshire, 42.9, (28), 56.7, (37)

Blaby, 42.4, (43), 41.4, (42)

Oadby and Wigston, 42.1, (24), 59.6, (34)

Cambridge, 41.7, (52), 14.4, (18)

Milton Keynes, 41.6, (112), 30.4, (82)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 41.3, (141), 37.5, (128)

Preston, 41.2, (59), 55.9, (80)

Walsall, 41.0, (117), 49.4, (141)

Harrow, 40.6, (102), 30.7, (77)

High Peak, 39.9, (37), 29.1, (27)

Newham, 39.6, (140), 27.2, (96)

Rugby, 39.5, (43), 49.6, (54)

Salford, 39.0, (101), 35.5, (92)

Middlesbrough, 39.0, (55), 34.8, (49)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 39.0, (118), 42.6, (129)

Charnwood, 38.7, (72), 43.6, (81)

Canterbury, 38.7, (64), 8.5, (14)

South Bucks, 38.5, (27), 20.0, (14)

Hounslow, 38.3, (104), 33.5, (91)

Watford, 37.3, (36), 44.5, (43)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 37.1, (42), 49.5, (56)

Hyndburn, 37.0, (30), 43.2, (35)

South Ribble, 37.0, (41), 42.4, (47)

Hartlepool, 36.3, (34), 65.1, (61)

Stockport, 36.1, (106), 48.7, (143)

Daventry, 36.1, (31), 37.2, (32)

Bassetlaw, 35.8, (42), 37.5, (44)

Redbridge, 35.4, (108), 29.8, (91)

Tamworth, 35.2, (27), 35.2, (27)

North Tyneside, 35.1, (73), 37.5, (78)

Craven, 35.0, (20), 29.8, (17)

Nottingham, 34.8, (116), 27.6, (92)

Ealing, 34.2, (117), 32.2, (110)

Oxford, 34.1, (52), 41.3, (63)

Tameside, 34.0, (77), 57.0, (129)

East Northamptonshire, 33.9, (32), 44.4, (42)

Wycombe, 33.8, (59), 21.2, (37)

Stockton-on-Tees, 32.9, (65), 58.3, (115)

Trafford, 32.9, (78), 35.0, (83)

North West Leicestershire, 32.8, (34), 25.1, (26)

Rutland, 32.6, (13), 40.1, (16)

Warrington, 32.4, (68), 30.0, (63)

Stevenage, 31.9, (28), 28.5, (25)

Darlington, 31.8, (34), 62.7, (67)

Woking, 31.7, (32), 34.7, (35)

East Staffordshire, 31.7, (38), 25.1, (30)

Reading, 31.5, (51), 19.8, (32)

Kingston upon Thames, 31.0, (55), 27.6, (49)

Test Valley, 30.9, (39), 25.4, (32)

Bury, 30.9, (59), 42.9, (82)

Barnet, 30.8, (122), 23.2, (92)

Brent, 30.6, (101), 20.3, (67)

Calderdale, 30.3, (64), 42.1, (89)

Sunderland, 30.2, (84), 29.2, (81)

Westminster, 29.5, (77), 21.4, (56)

Kensington and Chelsea, 29.5, (46), 33.9, (53)

Wolverhampton, 29.2, (77), 54.3, (143)

Arun, 29.2, (47), 17.4, (28)

Birmingham, 29.2, (333), 35.0, (400)

Barking and Dagenham, 29.1, (62), 31.0, (66)

Ryedale, 28.9, (16), 12.6, (7)

Gedling, 28.8, (34), 44.1, (52)

Bracknell Forest, 28.6, (35), 20.4, (25)

Aylesbury Vale, 28.1, (56), 17.0, (34)

Three Rivers, 27.9, (26), 31.1, (29)

Dartford, 27.5, (31), 30.2, (34)

Central Bedfordshire, 27.0, (78), 23.2, (67)

Coventry, 26.9, (100), 35.5, (132)

Tower Hamlets, 26.5, (86), 20.9, (68)

Dudley, 26.4, (85), 35.8, (115)

Hackney and City of London, 26.1, (76), 14.1, (41)

Pendle, 26.1, (24), 27.1, (25)

Bedford, 26.0, (45), 19.0, (33)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 25.8, (39), 26.4, (40)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 25.8, (39), 29.7, (45)

Barrow-in-Furness, 25.4, (17), 25.4, (17)

Northumberland, 25.1, (81), 24.2, (78)

Ashfield, 25.0, (32), 33.6, (43)

Wandsworth, 24.9, (82), 24.6, (81)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 24.8, (46), 16.2, (30)

Fylde, 24.8, (20), 16.1, (13)

Swindon, 24.8, (55), 38.3, (85)

Merton, 24.7, (51), 17.4, (36)

Havant, 24.6, (31), 13.5, (17)

Newark and Sherwood, 24.5, (30), 40.0, (49)

Lancaster, 24.0, (35), 18.5, (27)

Chesterfield, 23.8, (25), 21.9, (23)

St Helens, 23.8, (43), 23.3, (42)

Burnley, 23.6, (21), 41.6, (37)

Vale of White Horse, 23.5, (32), 16.2, (22)

Copeland, 23.5, (16), 16.1, (11)

Redcar and Cleveland, 23.3, (32), 22.6, (31)

South Northamptonshire, 23.3, (22), 24.3, (23)

Solihull, 23.1, (50), 31.4, (68)

Mid Devon, 23.1, (19), 9.7, (8)

Telford and Wrekin, 22.8, (41), 18.9, (34)

Broxbourne, 22.6, (22), 16.4, (16)

Derby, 22.5, (58), 21.4, (55)

Richmondshire, 22.3, (12), 16.8, (9)

Brentwood, 22.1, (17), 15.6, (12)

Waltham Forest, 22.0, (61), 19.9, (55)

Bristol, 21.8, (101), 20.3, (94)

Gateshead, 21.8, (44), 29.2, (59)

Richmond upon Thames, 21.7, (43), 26.8, (53)

Sefton, 21.7, (60), 19.2, (53)

St Albans, 21.6, (32), 12.8, (19)

Southend-on-Sea, 21.3, (39), 34.9, (64)

East Cambridgeshire, 21.1, (19), 36.7, (33)

Scarborough, 21.1, (23), 46.9, (51)

Castle Point, 21.0, (19), 15.5, (14)

Erewash, 20.8, (24), 20.8, (24)

Mendip, 20.8, (24), 9.5, (11)

Thurrock, 20.6, (36), 16.1, (28)

East Lindsey, 20.5, (29), 33.2, (47)

County Durham, 20.4, (108), 32.8, (174)

South Gloucestershire, 20.3, (58), 19.3, (55)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 20.3, (20), 27.4, (27)

Huntingdonshire, 20.2, (36), 18.5, (33)

West Lancashire, 20.1, (23), 20.1, (23)

South Cambridgeshire, 20.1, (32), 10.1, (16)

Portsmouth, 20.0, (43), 14.9, (32)

Worthing, 19.9, (22), 14.5, (16)

Harrogate, 19.9, (32), 13.1, (21)

West Lindsey, 19.9, (19), 53.3, (51)

Cheshire West and Chester, 19.8, (68), 17.5, (60)

Worcester, 19.8, (20), 19.8, (20)

South Oxfordshire, 19.7, (28), 31.7, (45)

Crawley, 19.6, (22), 13.3, (15)

Harlow, 19.5, (17), 18.4, (16)

Guildford, 19.5, (29), 6.0, (9)

Rochford, 19.5, (17), 8.0, (7)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 19.3, (25), 23.2, (30)

Knowsley, 19.2, (29), 23.2, (35)

Redditch, 18.8, (16), 41.1, (35)

Welwyn Hatfield, 18.7, (23), 22.8, (28)

Swale, 18.7, (28), 23.3, (35)

Cherwell, 18.6, (28), 14.6, (22)

Camden, 18.5, (50), 12.6, (34)

Broxtowe, 18.4, (21), 30.7, (35)

Mid Suffolk, 18.3, (19), 15.4, (16)

Hertsmere, 18.1, (19), 16.2, (17)

Rushmoor, 18.0, (17), 14.8, (14)

Runnymede, 17.9, (16), 16.8, (15)

Halton, 17.8, (23), 21.6, (28)

Islington, 17.7, (43), 16.5, (40)

South Derbyshire, 17.7, (19), 35.4, (38)

Croydon, 17.3, (67), 11.4, (44)

Basildon, 17.1, (32), 11.8, (22)

Sedgemoor, 17.0, (21), 27.6, (34)

Spelthorne, 17.0, (17), 32.0, (32)

Wokingham, 16.9, (29), 18.7, (32)

Bexley, 16.9, (42), 30.6, (76)

Gravesham, 16.8, (18), 14.0, (15)

Enfield, 16.8, (56), 17.4, (58)

Chiltern, 16.7, (16), 19.8, (19)

Hart, 16.5, (16), 16.5, (16)

Breckland, 16.4, (23), 20.7, (29)

Ribble Valley, 16.4, (10), 39.4, (24)

Allerdale, 16.4, (16), 19.4, (19)

Cheltenham, 16.3, (19), 7.7, (9)

East Hertfordshire, 16.0, (24), 8.0, (12)

Liverpool, 15.9, (79), 19.7, (98)

Basingstoke and Deane, 15.9, (28), 21.5, (38)

Havering, 15.8, (41), 18.9, (49)

Medway, 15.8, (44), 13.6, (38)

Greenwich, 15.6, (45), 17.0, (49)

Gloucester, 15.5, (20), 7.7, (10)

Rossendale, 15.4, (11), 36.4, (26)

Winchester, 15.2, (19), 12.8, (16)

Cheshire East, 15.1, (58), 22.4, (86)

Harborough, 14.9, (14), 13.9, (13)

Sevenoaks, 14.9, (18), 13.3, (16)

South Norfolk, 14.9, (21), 19.2, (27)

Mole Valley, 14.9, (13), 11.5, (10)

Dacorum, 14.9, (23), 27.1, (42)

Chichester, 14.9, (18), 16.5, (20)

Isle of Wight, 14.8, (21), 17.6, (25)

Wiltshire, 14.8, (74), 17.6, (88)

Dorset, 14.8, (56), 11.1, (42)

Stratford-on-Avon, 14.6, (19), 36.9, (48)

West Berkshire, 14.5, (23), 13.9, (22)

West Oxfordshire, 14.5, (16), 23.5, (26)

Brighton and Hove, 14.4, (42), 10.7, (31)

East Suffolk, 14.4, (36), 14.8, (37)

North Somerset, 14.4, (31), 14.9, (32)

Colchester, 14.4, (28), 12.8, (25)

South Lakeland, 14.3, (15), 6.7, (7)

Norwich, 14.2, (20), 8.5, (12)

North Hertfordshire, 14.2, (19), 18.7, (25)

Eastleigh, 14.2, (19), 24.7, (33)

Lambeth, 14.1, (46), 12.0, (39)

Thanet, 14.1, (20), 24.0, (34)

Warwick, 13.9, (20), 20.9, (30)

Wyre Forest, 13.8, (14), 32.6, (33)

North Kesteven, 13.7, (16), 19.7, (23)

Bolsover, 13.7, (11), 39.7, (32)

Epsom and Ewell, 13.6, (11), 18.6, (15)

Sutton, 13.6, (28), 15.0, (31)

Mid Sussex, 13.2, (20), 4.6, (7)

Horsham, 13.2, (19), 8.3, (12)

Stafford, 13.1, (18), 13.8, (19)

Lincoln, 13.1, (13), 14.1, (14)

South Somerset, 13.1, (22), 24.9, (42)

Tendring, 13.0, (19), 16.4, (24)

Blackpool, 12.9, (18), 17.9, (25)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 11.2, (13)

Torbay, 12.5, (17), 12.5, (17)

Herefordshire, 12.4, (24), 12.4, (24)

Adur, 12.4, (8), 17.1, (11)

Lichfield, 12.4, (13), 29.6, (31)

York, 12.3, (26), 10.9, (23)

Chelmsford, 12.3, (22), 12.3, (22)

Haringey, 12.3, (33), 14.9, (40)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 12.1, (48), 12.9, (51)

Wirral, 12.0, (39), 13.9, (45)

Teignbridge, 11.9, (16), 9.7, (13)

Wyre, 11.6, (13), 14.3, (16)

South Staffordshire, 11.6, (13), 15.1, (17)

Lewisham, 11.4, (35), 10.1, (31)

Exeter, 11.4, (15), 9.1, (12)

South Tyneside, 11.3, (17), 24.5, (37)

Braintree, 11.1, (17), 7.9, (12)

Great Yarmouth, 11.1, (11), 10.1, (10)

Plymouth, 11.1, (29), 13.0, (34)

Maidstone, 11.1, (19), 7.0, (12)

Carlisle, 11.0, (12), 11.0, (12)

Reigate and Banstead, 10.8, (16), 13.4, (20)

West Suffolk, 10.6, (19), 16.2, (29)

Southwark, 10.4, (33), 8.2, (26)

Malvern Hills, 10.2, (8), 6.4, (5)

Surrey Heath, 10.1, (9), 12.3, (11)

Ashford, 10.0, (13), 16.9, (22)

New Forest, 10.0, (18), 15.0, (27)

East Hampshire, 9.8, (12), 6.5, (8)

Somerset West and Taunton, 9.7, (15), 15.5, (24)

Eastbourne, 9.6, (10), 21.2, (22)

Bromley, 9.6, (32), 12.0, (40)

Tewkesbury, 9.5, (9), 10.5, (10)

Wealden, 9.3, (15), 11.1, (18)

Wychavon, 9.3, (12), 22.4, (29)

Tunbridge Wells, 9.3, (11), 12.6, (15)

Maldon, 9.2, (6), 10.8, (7)

West Devon, 9.0, (5), 9.0, (5)

Hambleton, 8.7, (8), 16.4, (15)

Amber Valley, 8.6, (11), 12.5, (16)

Bath and North East Somerset, 8.3, (16), 14.0, (27)

Gosport, 8.3, (7), 16.5, (14)

Shropshire, 8.0, (26), 11.5, (37)

Elmbridge, 8.0, (11), 13.2, (18)

Torridge, 7.3, (5), 1.5, (1)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 7.2, (41), 10.0, (57)

Folkestone and Hythe, 7.1, (8), 2.7, (3)

Bromsgrove, 7.0, (7), 17.0, (17)

Cannock Chase, 6.9, (7), 13.9, (14)

Tonbridge and Malling, 6.8, (9), 11.4, (15)

Tandridge, 6.8, (6), 6.8, (6)

Lewes, 6.8, (7), 8.7, (9)

Rushcliffe, 6.7, (8), 10.9, (13)

Cotswold, 6.7, (6), 10.0, (9)

Uttlesford, 6.6, (6), 6.6, (6)

Waverley, 6.3, (8), 9.5, (12)

Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 4.6, (4)

South Hams, 5.7, (5), 9.2, (8)

Derbyshire Dales, 5.5, (4), 9.7, (7)

Babergh, 5.4, (5), 16.3, (15)

Broadland, 5.4, (7), 18.4, (24)

Epping Forest, 5.3, (7), 8.4, (11)

Dover, 5.1, (6), 6.8, (8)

Stroud, 5.0, (6), 6.7, (8)

East Devon, 4.8, (7), 7.5, (11)

North Norfolk, 4.8, (5), 5.7, (6)

Hastings, 4.3, (4), 5.4, (5)

Eden, 3.8, (2), 7.5, (4)

North Devon, 3.1, (3), 8.2, (8)

Rother, 0.0, (0), 5.2, (5)