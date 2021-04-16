Mike Tindall says family will miss the duke forever

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mike Tindall has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as a “devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love”.

The former England rugby player, who is married to the Queen and Philip’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, posted a picture from the royal family’s personal photo albums of the duke with the Tindalls’ eldest daughter Mia.

The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, showed Mia and her great-grandfather eating as they sat together on a bench in front of a wooden cabin.

A half drunk pint of beer could be seen perched on the side.

Tindall wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared.

“A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.”

The Princess Royal’s daughter Zara, who gave birth to her third child just three weeks ago, will also be at St George’s Chapel.

She named her son Lucas Philip, with his middle name in honour of both the duke and husband Mike’s father.