Warm afternoon expected for Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

A rather warm afternoon is expected for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, forecasters have said.

Members of the royal family will walk behind Philip’s coffin as it is taken into St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the funeral will take place at 3pm.

A cold and frosty start to the day is set to clear and leave a fine and dry morning with plenty of sunshine, the Met Office said.

Conditions around Windsor are set to be similar to many areas across the South East, according to a spokesman who said there may be highs of 15C, possibly 16C, in isolated spots.

People leave flowers outside Windsor Castle following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh (Steve Parsons/PA)

The spokesman said: “There may be some light cloud but there will also be clear sunny spells.

“It will feel warm in the sunshine and should remain reasonably bright and not too windy during the day – in fact there won’t be much of a breeze at all.

“Conditions will be very calm and settled.”

Members of the public have been encouraged not to travel to Windsor for the event, but to watch the service on TV.

The ceremonial royal funeral is taking place within the grounds of Windsor Castle with only 30 guests attending.

Signage near Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen had to make “difficult decisions” about who would attend, due to Covid-19 restrictions limiting mourners.

The monarch will be sitting by herself in the quire of St George’s Chapel, with all mourners following Covid guidelines and remaining socially distanced.

Philip was the guiding force behind his funeral arrangements and, reflecting his life-long association with the Royal Navy, Buglers of the Royal Marines will sound Action Stations during the service at his request.

It is played on a warship to signal all hands should go to battle stations and is sometimes featured at the funerals of naval men.

A reduced choir of just four singers will feature during the service and the guests will follow Covid rules and not sing.