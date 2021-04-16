What the papers say – April 17

Preparations to farewell Philip and a breakthrough on Covid vaccinations for pregnant women lead the Saturday papers.
The Times devotes its entire front page to the duke’s funeral on Saturday, under the simple headline of “The Queen bids farewell”.
The Daily Telegraph leads on the occasion, saying Philip’s “decades of public service and loyalty to the Queen” will be at the heart of the expected tributes.
The Sun runs a photo of the Queen and Philip relaxing on a picnic blanket, along with a headline of “Farewell my prince”.
The Mirror has the same photo but with one different word in its headline: “Farewell my love”.
The Daily Express says the nation will be with the Queen when she farewells her husband.
And The Daily Mail says the monarch will take one last moment to say goodbye to her husband before his coffin leaves Windsor Castle for the funeral.
Meanwhile, The Guardian, The Independent and the i splash on medical officials giving the green light for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19 using either the Pfizer or Moderna jabs.
The continuing storm around David Cameron over the Greensill saga leads Financial Times, with the paper reporting the former prime minister pitched the financing group to a German official.
And the Daily Star pokes fun at Health Secretary Matt Hancock for the awarding of an NHS contract to a firm owned by his sister, publishing a guide called “How to be a crony”.
