Latest updates from the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

by Press Association
April 17 2021, 11.18am
Members of the public walk past a gallery in Windsor High Street (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The nation is saying farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh during a televised funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following his death last week at the age of 99.

The Queen will lead a small group of close family and friends at the service for her husband of 73 years.

Covid regulations have reduced the scope of the service with public elements cancelled, mourners reduced from around 800 to just 30 and all guests wearing face masks and sitting apart.

