Public ‘missing out’ with duke’s funeral scaled down because of pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Members of the public have expressed their sadness that original plans for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh could not proceed in Windsor.

Residents said the country was “missing out” on fully commemorating Philip’s death but praised the royal family for “setting an example” during the ongoing pandemic.

Despite the sunshine, few people had gathered in the town by 11am on Saturday morning ahead of the event, though a steady stream of tourists, shoppers and dog-walkers passed along the high street.

Dozens of armed police made preparations on the high street and swept areas along the Long Walk up to Cambridge Gate, and the walls of Windsor Castle.

Road signs in the area warned: “Avoid all non-essential travel and do not gather at royal residences”, though some visited briefly to lay tributes to the duke.

Jack Carson, 34, who left bunch of flowers said: “I’m going to watch the funeral service from home but I thought it would be nice to come down this morning to lay some flowers down.

“Philip was a fantastic public servant and will be missed by the people in this town.”

(PA Graphics)

Another resident, Ian Mawhinney, 56, said that it had been a “sombre few weeks” in the town but that the royal family were “setting an example” by limiting numbers at the event.

“I think it’s really important to mark the event.

“It’s been a very sombre time for the town,” he told the PA news agency.

“Living in Windsor you realise how much they do for the community and the country.

“You sense the loss more here.

Members of the public walk past a gallery in Windsor High Street, containing pictures of the duke (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It’s been a very sombre few weeks.

“I’m quite torn about the measures… I think the country is missing out on something.

“I think the royal family are setting an example.

“Having a small event is not what they would have wanted but they will adapt and…honour (Philip) in their own way.”