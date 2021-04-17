Sunday, April 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

In Pictures: Armed forces bid farewell to Duke of Edinburgh

by Press Association
April 17 2021, 2.48pm
Members of the RAF and the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland line the route of the procession as members of the armed forces march past at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Members of the RAF and the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland line the route of the procession as members of the armed forces march past at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

The military have taken a pivotal role in the funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, who had a distinguished career in the Royal Navy.

Members of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and the Army were in the grounds of Windsor Castle, taking part in the procession and carrying out other duties including the playing of The Last Post.

The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery make their way up The Long Walk
The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery make their way up The Long Walk (Phil Noble/PA)
A man salutes the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery
A man salutes the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Members of the military march outside St George’s Chapel
(Hannah McKay/PA)
Members of the military march outside St George’s Chapel
(Hannah McKay/PA)
Members of the Household Cavalry on the march
Members of the Household Cavalry on the march (Hannah McKay/PA)
A dismounted detachment of The Life Guards and The Blues & Royals
A dismounted detachment of The Life Guards and The Blues & Royals of The Household Cavalry arrive at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Foot Guards Band ahead during the funeral
The Foot Guards Band ahead during the funeral (Alastair Grant/PA)
Members of the Royal Air Force arrive for the funeral
Members of the Royal Air Force arrive for the funeral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A detachment of the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland
A detachment of the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (Steve Parsons/PA)
Members of the military arrive for the funeral
Members of the military arrive for the funeral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Members of the Royal Marines line the route of the procession
Members of the Royal Marines line the route of the procession (Steve Parsons/PA)
Members of the Coldstream Guards
Members of the Coldstream Guards (Adrian Dennis/PA)

More from The Courier