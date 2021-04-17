Teenager dies after sports club incident

A 17-year-old has died after reports of a stabbing at a sports club in Gloucestershire.
Police said the teenager – who has not been identified – died overnight following the incident on Friday afternoon at Cam Sports Club in Dursley.
The 17-year-old had been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with a suspected stomach wound.
On Saturday, Gloucestershire Police said two 15-year-old boys previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 20-year-old man have now been further arrested on suspicion of murder with custody extensions granted.
A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this sad time.
“They are currently being supported by specialist officers.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe