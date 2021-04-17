Sunday, April 18th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: How the country came together to remember the Duke of Edinburgh

by Press Association
April 17 2021, 5.36pm Updated: April 17 2021, 6.40pm
The coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St George’s Chapel (Barnaby Fowler/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh’s life and legacy has been honoured during his funeral service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Queen arrives for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During the poignant event attended by the Queen and the couple’s children and grandchildren, Prince Philip was said to have enriched the lives of all those he knew with his “kindness, humour and humanity”.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin arrives outside St George’s Chapel (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)

The Dean of Windsor, in the Bidding, paid tribute to the duke, saying: “With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.”

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin on its way to the chapel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is taken into the chapel, followed by members of his family (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with his personal standard, earlier travelled on the Land Rover Defender he helped design (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh death
Pupils at his former school, Gordonstoun in Moray, observe the one-minute silence on the day of his funeral (Jane Barlow/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
Personnel from the military conducting a gun salute in Gibraltar, to mark the national minute’s silence (Cpl Connor Payne RAF/MoD)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
Pallbearers carry the coffin into the chapel (Danny Lawson/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Queen sat two seats away from the Duke of York during the funeral (Yui Mok/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Earl of Wessex, James Viscount Severn, the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor during the funeral (Yui Mok/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
Members of the royal family were socially distanced inside the chapel (Yui Mok/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is transported from the Quadrangle (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Princess Royal ahead of the funeral (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of York (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The duke’s cap takes pride of place (Leon Neal/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Queen is accompanied by the Dean of Windsor into the quire of St George’s Chapel (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s driving carriage arrives in the Quadrangle (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
Members of the RAF and the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland line the route (Steve Parsons/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Foot Guards Band marches in the Engine Court ahead of the funeral (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
A police officer is seen giving a salute outside St George’s Chapel (Hannah McKay/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh death
Young sailors at the Duke of Edinburgh’s former school, Gordonstoun in Moray, laid a wreath in the harbour where he learned to sail (Jane Barlow/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh death
Pupils paused on board the school’s sailing vessel (Jane Barlow/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
Professor Chris Imafidon outside Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral (Ted Hennessey/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh death
People gather on the Long Walk as the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery make their way towards Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh death
Artist Kaya Mar with a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh outside Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh death
Insignia belonging to the Duke of Edinburgh placed on the altar in St George’s Chapel (Steve Parsons/PA)