Madonna: Gun control should be the new vaccination

Madonna has said gun control should be the “new vaccination” because it “saves lives”.

The singer said control of firearms should be “mandatory” as she launched a passionate plea for new laws.

She shared a video of herself erecting posters reading “Wake up America” and “Gun control now”, and said: “Have you heard of this new vaccination for America?

“It’s going to keep us all alive, it’s going to keep us all safe. It’s called gun control. It’s called gun safety.”

The video comes after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot dead by police in Chicago after appearing to drop a handgun and raise his hands, and Daunte Wright, 20, was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop.

In a separate post, in which she poses in front of the posters, she wrote: “Adam Toledo was 13 years old, Daunte Wright was 20!

“The Officers who killed them are only being charged with manslaughter.

“This is insanity. Horrific. And yet it has become normalized in our society.

“Yes-people kill people, not guns. But the vast majority of people are not enlightened and guns are too easy to own.

“If they were outlawed then no one would feel the need to own a gun to protect themselves from those who have guns.

“As for Police killing innocent children. Shooting and suffocating and brutalizing innocent people…………They should go immediately to jail for the rest of there lives. No trial, no corrupt justice system.”

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is under way over the death of George Floyd, who was unarmed when he died after the officer kept a knee on his neck for nine minutes.