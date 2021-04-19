Timeline of Jose Mourinho’s turbulent 17-month reign at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after 17 months in charge.

The Portuguese has failed to deliver any silverware to the club having been removed days before Spurs’ Carabao Cup final meeting with Manchester City.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a timeline of the ups and downs of Mourinho’s tenure in north London.

All smiles at the start of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham reign.

November 20, 2019 – Appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement at Tottenham, less than 12 hours after the Argentinian’s sacking, ending an 11-month absence from the game.

November 23, 2019 – Wins first game in charge, a 3-2 victory at West Ham where Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane all score.

December 4, 2019 – His first return to Old Trafford sees him suffer his first defeat in charge of Spurs, as Manchester United win 2-1 in the Premier League.

January 1, 2020 – Publicly criticises Tanguy Ndombele after a 1-0 loss at Southampton, where he also called an opposition coach an “idiot”.

February 2, 2020 – Robbed of Harry Kane to injury, he records his most impressive win to date, beating Manchester City 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn and Son.

February 22, 2020 – Hopes of reaching the top four in his first season are effectively ended with a 2-1 loss at former club Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho consoles Lucas Moura (left) after Tottenham’s Champions League exit against RB Leipzig in March, 2020.

March 10, 2020 – Tottenham are knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 after a 3-0 loss in the second leg to RB Leipzig in their final game before the coronavirus pandemic shuts down the season.

June 19, 2021 – The Premier League campaign resumes with a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United.

July 12, 2021 – Wins his first north London derby against Arsenal as Toby Alderweireld’s late header earns a 2-1 victory.

July 26, 2021 – A 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on the final day of the season ensures Tottenham qualify for the Europa League.

September 13, 2020 – Tottenham’s 2020/21 Premier League campaign gets off to horrible start after a 1-0 home defeat to Everton.

September 19, 2020 – Spurs re-sign Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid, giving Mourinho star power in his ranks, and 24 hours later, his side win 5-2 at Southampton.

Harry Kane (centre) celebrates making it 6-1 to Tottenham against Manchester United at Old Trafford in October 2020 – the high point of Mourinho’s time in charge.

October 4, 2020 – A second return to Old Trafford sees Spurs enjoy one of their best ever Premier League days, hammering Manchester United 6-1, with Kane and Son scoring two apiece.

October 18, 2020 – West Ham score three goals in the final eight minutes to comeback from 3-0 down and take a point in a game that is widely accepted to have changed Mourinho’s philosophy.

November 21, 2020 – Mourinho celebrates a year in charge with a Red Letter Day by seeing his side beat Manchester City 2-0 to go top of the Premier League.

December 16, 2020 – A last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Anfield sees Liverpool leapfrog Spurs at the summit of the table.

January 13, 2021 – Serious questions are asked of Mourinho’s tactical approach after sitting on a lead against relegation-threatened Fulham results in them drawing 1-1.

January 31, 2021 – Tottenham become the first Premier League team to lose at Brighton, going down 1-0 in a limp display.

February 10, 2021 – Hopes of winning the FA Cup are ended after a 5-4 extra-time defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

February 28, 2021 – After a disappointing return to the club, Bale finally comes to life, scoring two goals in a 4-0 win over Burnley.

March 14, 2021 – Mourinho is left criticising his players’ desire as they lose 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Jose Mourinho shows his frustration on the touchline as Tottenham throw away a 2-0 first leg league to exit the Euopa League away to Dinamo Zagreb last month.

March 18, 2021 – The pressure is cranked up as Spurs inexplicably throw away a 2-0 first-leg lead in the Europa League last 16 against Dinamo Zagreb, losing the second leg 3-0 after extra time. The Croatians were the lowest ranked left in the competition and their manager had been sent to prison three days earlier.

April 4, 2021 – Mourinho gives a bizarre post-match press conference after a 2-2 draw at Newcastle, claiming Toby Alderweireld did not play as he did not train with the squad until the day before the game due to a late coronavirus test after international duty. This was despite the defender appearing in pictures published on the club’s social channels two days previously.

April 19, 2021 – sacked by Tottenham just days ahead of the Carabao Cup final meeting with Manchester City at Wembley.