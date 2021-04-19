Number of newly reported Covid-19 deaths lowest since early September

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of newly reported Covid-19 deaths in the UK has dropped to its lowest level for more than seven months.

Just four people were reported on Monday as having died with 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

It is the fewest number of deaths to be reported on a single day since September 7.

The figure is not a reliable real-time snapshot of Covid-19 deaths, however.

The time between a death taking place and a death being reported is typically longer over weekends, meaning the numbers announced on Sundays and Mondays are much lower than those on other days.

A more accurate measure of the trend in Covid-19 deaths is the seven-day rolling average.

This currently stands at an average of 25 deaths reported per day – the lowest it has been since September 19, and down 98% from the second-wave peak of 1,248.

Figures for reported deaths are published by the Government and only include people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

The total number of deaths in the UK based on the 28-day cut-off now stands at 127,274.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.