Sunny weather set to stay across UK in coming week

The sunny weather is set to stay for the coming week, the Met Office has said.

Forecasters have said most areas of the UK can expect to see daytime temperatures in the late teens followed by frosty nights.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday are projected to sit between a 17C average in London and 10C in Edinburgh.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees across the nation on Wednesday through to Friday, before picking up again in time for the weekend.

The Met Office has forecast more dry and sunny weather in the coming week (Victoria Jones/PA)

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates has said sunny days will be followed by frosty nights, with the mercury expected to drop below zero after dark across the UK.

He added that a front of drizzle moving from the north-west to the south-east of the nation over three days will be the only break in the dry weather.

Frosty nights will be followed by warm sunny days this week, the Met Office has predicted (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Keates said: “It looks as though it’s going to stay predominantly dry across much of the country this week.

“Apart from a bit of a blip for parts of the UK from Tuesday, we’ll see the sunshine sticking around for the rest of the week.

“Rain over Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland will move further south-east on Monday night and through Tuesday – this is a weakening feature though, so there won’t be a huge amount of rain.

“It just means a bit of a cloudier outlook for the northern half of the UK on Tuesday, and for the south on Wednesday.”

The Met Office has warned that moderate levels of UV will be seen across the UK this week – with the rays being as strong as in late August.

The #sunshine is as strong at this time of the year as it is in late August ☀️ If you are spending a lot of time outside over the next few days, be aware that #UV levels will be moderate in most places and occasionally high in southern areas 😎 pic.twitter.com/tdPWmuOTfK — Met Office (@metoffice) April 19, 2021

This follows the coldest start to April since 2013, forecasters have said.

The Met Office said mean temperatures were 2-4C cooler than average for the time of year between April 1 and April 18.

It's been the coldest start to April since 2013, with mean #temperatures widely 2-4°C below average 📉 Nights have been especially #cold with frequent overnight #frosts 🥶 It's also turning into an exceptionally #dry month with some places barely seeing a drop of #rain so far pic.twitter.com/ELiuaH3aax — Met Office (@metoffice) April 19, 2021

Mr Keates said the outlook for the last week of April is less clear, and it could bring unsettled weather.