Supporters arrive at grounds to protest against proposed European Super League

Football fans have begun protests outside stadia as the angry reaction to plans for a European Super League continued on Monday.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham on Sunday joined six other European clubs in announcing plans for a new midweek competition which could effectively lead to a ‘closed shop’ for the super clubs.

A plane flew over Elland Road with a banner reading “Say No To Super League” (Zac Goodwin/PA)

That has prompted a furious response from several quarters within the game and fans – including those of the clubs involved – made their feelings known as they turned up at grounds on Monday evening.

If the clubs involved had hoped that making their move at a time when games remain behind closed doors would prevent protests, they did not get their wish.

Fans made their views known outside Manchester United’s Old Trafford home (Tim Markland/PA)

With Liverpool in action at Leeds on Monday night, fans of both clubs gathered outside Elland Road before kick-off, while a plane flew overhead with a banner reading “Say No To Super League”.

At Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, fans displayed a banner reading “Created by the poor, stolen by the rich”.

A banner outside Anfield called for Liverpool owners FSG to go (Peter Byrne/PA)

At Anfield, banners called for the removal of American ownership group FSG and others declared “LFC RIP – 1892-2021”, while a fan arrived at Tottenham’s training ground with a placard reading “Say No To Super League”.