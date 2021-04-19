Rose Matafeo: People should not regard ‘female comedy’ as a genre

Rose Matafeo has said people should not regard “female comedy” as being its own genre.

The comedian, 29, who is from New Zealand, told the Radio Times there is “so much further to go” in making comedy more diverse.

She added there are still barriers to diversity within the industry.

“People almost regard female comedy as a genre,” she told the magazine.

“Because there are so few [women], it’s a minor group in a sea of white men in comedy.

“Female isn’t a genre. We’re all incredibly different.

“I stand on the shoulders of many amazing women before me, particularly in comedy.”

Matafeo described being the first person of colour to win the award for best comedy show for a solo performance at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe with her stand-up routine Horndog as a “disappointment”.

“I shouldn’t have been the first,” she said.

“I think just by the very nature of our society trying to progress in the right direction, comedy is becoming more diverse.

“But I think realistically there’s so much further to go. A lot of the same barriers still exist.”

Matafeo, who lives in London, also said the UK is “the most amazing country for doing live stand-up”.

