What the papers say – April 20

The so-called Big Six of the English Premier League face a furious backlash in the papers after the unveiling of proposals for a breakaway tournament.

The Daily Mirror describes the situation as “the fight for our game” and goes on to talk of the “fury” of football fans.

The i carries the headline “You’ll never go it alone” as it joins The Guardian and The Independent in reporting the Government will fight the planned league.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 20 April 2021: No 10 joins attacks onbreakaway football plan pic.twitter.com/YiNWH78jNW — The Guardian (@guardian) April 19, 2021

“The great game robbery” is splashed across the front of The Sun, which carries a piece from Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which he writes: “It is your game – and you can rest assured that I’m going to do everything I can to give this ludicrous plan a straight red.”

🚨NEW: Writing in @TheSun tomorrow, PM @BorisJohnson promises the nation: “It is your game – and you can rest assured that I’m going to do everything I can to give this ludicrous plan a straight red.” https://t.co/f4AQbU0eae pic.twitter.com/grNzZbzJQX — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) April 19, 2021

Metro says the new league has also received a “red card from Wills”, with The Daily Telegraph quoting the Duke of Cambridge as sharing fans’ fears for football.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Duke: I share fans’ fears for football'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/7H5CWbt7kt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 19, 2021

William “cries foul on league of greed”, according to the Daily Mail as The Times reports the royal has joined the “backlash” to the competition.

TIMES: Prince joins the backlash over football Super League #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qglnTsee6a — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 19, 2021

The Daily Express calls the Super League “shameful!”, while the Financial Times reveals the 12 clubs which have signed up have each been guaranteed a “welcome bonus” worth up to 300 million Euros (£258 million).

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday April 20 https://t.co/4fWZNAO0PK pic.twitter.com/7HaIpOR5Nb — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 19, 2021

And the Daily Star asks “Can we have our football back please, mister?”, before adding: “You can shove your greed. You can shove your Big Six.”