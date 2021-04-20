Carabao Cup final: Tottenham’s route to Wembley

Tottenham take on holders Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday hoping to end a 13-year trophy drought.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at their route to Wembley.

Third round, September 22: Bye after Leyton Orient forfeited

In a hectic start to the season Spurs were due to make the short trip across London to the League Two outfit two days after playing at Southampton and 48 hours before travelling to Macedonia for a Europa League qualifying tie. However, the game was called off two hours before kick-off after Orient were struck down by a coronavirus outbreak in the camp. Orient petitioned to the EFL that the game should be rescheduled for a later date, but under Carabao Cup rules they had to forfeit the tie and Spurs advanced.

Fourth round, September 29: Won 5-4 on penalties v Chelsea (1-1 after 90 minutes), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs got past Chelsea after Mason Mount missed in the penalty shootout (Neil Hall/PA)

Another fixture which was shoehorned in between a Premier League and Europa League game, Spurs fell behind to Timo Werner’s first Chelsea goal midway through the first half. But a much improved second-half performance was rewarded with an Erik Lamela equaliser in the final 10 minutes, sending it to penalties. It was a high-quality shootout, until Mason Mount struck the post with the 10th kick and Spurs won.

Quarter-final, December 23: Won 3-1 v Stoke, Bet365 Stadium

Spurs faced tough Championship opposition but came through with a strong finish. Gareth Bale’s header gave them a first-half lead before Jordan Thompson levelled for Stoke early in the second half. Ben Davies’ 70th-minute strike and a Harry Kane goal in the final 10 minutes ensured there was no shock.

Semi-final, January 6: Won 2-0 v Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Son Heung-min sent Tottenham to Wembley with a second goal against Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)

Another Championship outfit stood in the way of Spurs and a cup final. Moussa Sissoko’s header put them in early control before Ivan Toney had a goal disallowed by VAR for Brentford. Son Heung-min killed the game 20 minutes from time and secured his side a first domestic final since 2015.