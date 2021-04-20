Steph Curry shooting masterclass leads Golden State to victory over Sixers

Steph Curry extended his incredible run of form as he scored 49 points to propel the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 33-year-old hit 10 three-pointers against the Eastern Conference leaders – the fourth time he has reached double figures from beyond the arc in his last five games.

Despite scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, Joel Embiid was ultimately unable to make up for the absence of Sixers team-mates Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, who missed the game due to illness and injury respectively.

The victory pushed the Warriors above the San Antonio Spurs for ninth spot in the Western Conference.

Curry’s fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic also produced a stellar performance to help the Denver Nuggets eke out a double-overtime victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nuggets trailed by 12 points with 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, but Jokic spurred a late rally to force overtime.

A late go-ahead three from the Serbian, who finished with 47 points and 15 rebounds, eventually proved to be enough for Denver to clinch a 139-137 win.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks also pushed each other to the limit, with a Devin Booker free throw all that separated the two title contenders.

After nailing a mid-range jumper to send the game into overtime, Booker was fouled in the last second of overtime and went one-from-two at the line to secure a thrilling 128-127 victory for the Suns.

He finished with 24 points, while Chris Paul added 22 to go along with 13 assists.

Vucevic put in work against the Celtics for the win 😤 29 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/vBf57vt5TL — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 20, 2021

The Chicago Bulls defeated Boston 102-96 to snap the Celtics’ six-game winning streak.

Nikola Vucevic top scored with 19 points as the Bulls maintained their fragile grip on a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Utah Jazz avenged last weekend’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers by cruising to a 111-97 victory over the defending champions.

Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles combined for 43 points as the team went 15-33 from deep.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Indiana Pacers 109-94, the Detroit Pistons scraped past the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-105, Kendrick Nunn scored 30 points to lead the Miami Heat over the Houston Rockets, and the Washington Wizards kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a 12-point victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.