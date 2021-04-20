Football world celebrates as European Super League project stalls

The English clubs involved in the proposed European Super League announced their intention to pull out on Tuesday night.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also resigned, while players and pundits spoke out about the breakaway competition.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the reaction on social media.

Liverpool’s players, led by skipper Jordan Henderson, had their say along with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and United’s Luke Shaw.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville revelled in the news.

To The Super League 🥂 pic.twitter.com/zcHbsJ0DG0 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2021

Shortly after City released a statement, forward Raheem Sterling tweeted.

Ok bye 👋🏾 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 20, 2021

Former City defender Micah Richards was delighted with the development.

Better late than never 💙💙💙💙💙💙 well done to all the fans who voiced their opinions. Ctid https://t.co/yGifF9l8vC — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) April 20, 2021

Even the Prime Minister got involved after the first reports of withdrawals.

The decision by Chelsea and Manchester City is – if confirmed – absolutely the right one and I commend them for it. I hope the other clubs involved in the European Super League will follow their lead. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 20, 2021

Sir Kenny Dalglish urged Liverpool to do the right thing and was relieved at their decision.

The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club and I really hope we do the right thing. — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷 & 💉) (@kennethdalglish) April 20, 2021

The fans have always been and will always be integral to Liverpool Football Club. In so many ways they are the Club. I am relieved to know that the Club has listened to them. — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷 & 💉) (@kennethdalglish) April 20, 2021

Phil Thompson wanted answers.

Can someone at the very top of my football club please put their head above the parapet and tell us, WHY? — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) April 20, 2021

Hector Bellerin tweeted an inspirational quote from his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas paid tribute to the fans.

Well done football fans. This beautiful sport is nothing without you 👏🏻❤️ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 20, 2021

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan had a swipe at Manchester United’s hierarchy.

See #mufc glazers have made Woodward fall on his sword …#europesuperleague Gotta say this guys that own these clubs are pretty much cowardly little weasels — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) April 20, 2021

Could United have new owners in the future?

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

How about Arsenal?

Dietmar Hamann joked at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s expense.

The existence of the Super League was shorter than Perez wanted the games to be. Well played football community — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) April 20, 2021

Ajax, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte made fun of the league.

The One Day league ? 🤔🤭 💛💙 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) April 20, 2021

There was no need for the ESL with Charlton supplying the entertainment.