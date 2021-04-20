All the key announcements Apple made at its spring event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Apple has revealed a string of new products at its first event of 2021, including updating more of its devices with its own-design M1 computer chips.

Here is a round-up of all the key announcements.

– iMac

Apple’s desktop computer has been given a revamp with a range of new colour finishes and the introduction of the M1 chip for the first time.

That computer chip is said to give devices a “gigantic leap forward” in terms of performance – up to 85% faster computing performance than previously.

It also has a better display – a 24-inch 4.5K resolution Retina display and a new 1080p front-facing camera, the best ever seen on an iMac.

The new iMac is the first to include the M1 chip (Apple/PA)

The accessories around the device have been honed, with a wider range of wireless Magic Keyboard options, including one which has a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The power cable has been tweaked so the ethernet internet connector is on the power brick on the cable rather than on the back of the computer, so users have fewer cables on their desk.

Apple confirmed the iMac will start at £1,249 and will go on sale in the second half of May.

– iPad Pro

Declared the “most powerful iPad ever” by the firm, the new iPad Pro not only also has the M1 chip to give it a substantial performance boost that will rival many laptops, but it has also been given a major screen enhancement.

The new range comes in two sizes – an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch display.

The larger of the two Pros will come with what Apple calls its new Liquid Retina XDR Display, which brings high-quality screen technology relied on by professional videographers to the iPad for the first time.

The front-facing camera has been enhanced with a new feature called Centre Stage, which recognises where the user is and has the camera follow them if they move around the frame, as well as zooming in and out if others enter the shot to speak, ensuring everyone is correctly framed.

The 11-inch model will start at £749 and the 12.9-inch at £999, with both being available from the second half of May.

– AirTag

The newest product in Apple’s line-up, the much-rumoured accessory is a small sensor that can be attached to items such as keys and wallets or placed into backpacks to help find them when lost.

Connecting to the Find My app on a user’s Apple devices, AirTag and the item they are attached to can then be tracked down.

AirTag will enable users to track down items they are attached to (Apple/PA)

AirTags are water-resistant and contain a small speaker to emit a sound to help locate them.

An individual AirTag will cost £29 when they go on sale on April 30, with four-packs for £99.

– Everything else

Apple also revealed a surprise update to the iPhone 12 range in the form of a new colour finish – purple.

In addition, the company unveiled its redesigned Podcasts app and announced a new subscription model would be coming to that app, where users could pay podcast producers to access bonus content, get it early and listen without adverts.

And finally, the Apple TV has been upgraded, adding a new remote and a new colour balance feature which uses the owner’s iPhone.