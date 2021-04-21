Woman admits murdering Phoenix Netts after human remains found in suitcases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has admitted murdering a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in suitcases last year.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 28, appeared before Bristol Crown Court via video link for a short hearing on Wednesday morning.

The defendant, who is in custody at Eastwood Park prison, pleaded guilty to murdering Phoenix Netts.

Gareeca Gordon is facing life imprisoment after admitting murdering Phoenix Netts (West Midlands Police/PA).

Charges state that Gordon, from Birmingham, killed Ms Netts on a date between April 14 and May 12 last year.

Gordon, who spoke only to confirm her identity and plead guilty, had been due to stand trial at the court on Monday.

Police discovered Ms Netts’ remains beside a quarry near Coleford, Gloucestershire, in the Forest of Dean, on May 12.

Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, remanded Gordon into custody ahead of the sentencing hearing.

“In your case, Gareeca Gordon, you will be brought to court for your sentencing hearing on May 4,” he said.

Ms Netts’ remains were discovered after a member of the public reported suspicions to police about a vehicle due to its erratic driving.

The car had been driving on the A4136 near Coleford on the evening on May 12.

Officers located the car and spoke to two people, a man and a woman, who were then arrested.

Two suitcases were found to contain human remains, later identified as those of Ms Netts.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Gordon murdered Ms Netts on April 16 in the shared accommodation property where they both lived.

She then carried out a series of “detailed, organised actions” to suggest that Ms Netts was alive, while taking steps to dispose of her body.

Gordon contacted friends and family of the victim by messages, emails and sometimes voicecalls, pretending to be her and indicating that she was leaving the address and moving to London.

She also bought a circular saw to dismember the victim’s body and made several visits to the Coleford area before her arrest on May 12.

Following the death of Ms Netts, from Birmingham, her family released a statement through West Midlands Police.

They said they were “devastated with what has happened” and asked for their privacy to be respected.

Last year, a judge dismissed a charge against a second defendant in the case, Mahesh Sorathiya.

Mr Sorathiya, from Wolverhampton, had been accused of assisting an offender, namely Gordon.

Gordon will be sentenced by High Court judge Mrs Justice Cutts at Bristol Crown Court on May 4.

Lesley Milner, a senior crown prosecutor with the CPS, said: “Gareeca Gordon committed a truly gruesome crime and tried to cover her tracks.

“Thankfully, the remarkable and detailed police investigation in identifying Phoenix Netts led to the CPS building a compelling case against Gordon, which resulted in her pleading guilty.

“She has now accepted the totality and consequences of her actions.

“Our thoughts today are with the family and friends of Phoenix Netts for their tragic loss.”