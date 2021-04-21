Spurs fans protest as Arsenal supporters hope episode is ‘catalyst for change’

Disgruntled fans continued to protest as the fall-out from the ailing European Super League project rumbled on, with a board member of the Arsenal Supporters Trust calling for the unsavoury saga to be used as a “catalyst for change”.

The six Premier League teams who originally signed up to form a breakaway competition with some of the biggest clubs in European football have now backed out of the plans after a furious backlash from supporters and the wider footballing world.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all come in for criticism, with the proposals for a competition which would offer protected against relegation seen as a blatant power grab.

On Wednesday evening, a number of Tottenham fans gathered at the stadium ahead of their game with Southampton on to protest against chairman Daniel Levy and the club’s ENIC owners.

Spurs fans, who have been vocal in the past about Levy’s stewardship, congregated with banners and chanted songs in protestation at the club’s plans to join in the ESL.

It was a peaceful demonstration, but did distract from Ryan Mason’s first game in interim charge following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League on Friday evening and, although the club has now withdrawn from the controversial plans, protests aimed at owner Stan Kroenke are still expected outside of the Emirates Stadium.

Stan Kroenke is the 100% owner of Arsenal. He is the Board. Yet he can't even own the apology. Shameless. Not fit to own Arsenal #kroenkeout https://t.co/FXqlAOOJPi — AST (@AST_arsenal) April 21, 2021

Kroenke has endured a fractious relationship with Arsenal supporters since his first involvement in 2007 and the ill-feeling only intensified when he became the sole owner of the club in August 2018.

Now Akhil Vyas, a board member of the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust, has called for football to respond to the breakaway division and borrowed a phrase from Arsenal’s former chief executive Ivan Gazidis to make his point.

“He’s been such an absent owner that he will probably just hide like an absolute coward like he has been doing all week, hoping that it just blows over,” Vyas told the PA news agency when asked about Kroenke.

“There’s a lot of noise on social media protests and around London, but I’m not sure how much Stan Kroenke cares or will see of it.

“They’ll be hoping it just goes away, but I’m hoping it doesn’t and I’m hoping this can really be used as a catalyst – there’s a famous Ivan Gazidis line from a few years ago when he called for a ‘catalyst for change’, well I think this is a catalyst for change, not just for Arsenal fans but for football fans.

“We absolutely dislike, hate is a strong word, but we really, really dislike our owners.

“It’s an absolute lack of respect for fans – he is not interested in any of this stuff we have spoken about and that is why he is the wrong owner.”

Arsenal’s statement to announce their withdrawal included an apology to their supporters for misreading the situation.

Liverpool owner John W Henry then apologised to fans in a video message posted online on Wednesday morning.

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer said the club “apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days” in an open letter published on the club’s website during Wednesday afternoon.

Duncan Drasdo, the chief executive of the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, had earlier told PA that simply saying sorry for the actions would not be enough.

An open letter from Joel Glazer to all Manchester United fans. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2021

Large swathes of United supporters have been against the Glazers’ ownership for some time.

Following United’s statement, a spokesman for MUST said on the organisation’s Twitter feed that the latest developments should be regarded as a “watershed moment”

The statement read: “Let’s be honest this isn’t about the message that skilled advisers cobble together for Joel.

“We all know until they felt forced to withdraw they were determined to proceed with their Super League project regardless of opposition.

Following the statement from Joel Glazer https://t.co/G4yi3ZWVUA A spokesperson for MUST said: — M.U.S.T (@MU_ST) April 21, 2021

“Ultimately Joel’s silence since 2005 says more than this message. We cannot just carry on as if nothing has happened.

“This is a watershed moment and we need to see genuine change as a result.

“The message we want to hear from the owners is that they are putting in place the Fan Share Scheme which will begin the transfer of ownership to the real supporters of our club – the people who have it’s best interests at heart.”

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust pledged to keep pushing the Stamford Bridge club for further answers, in a bid to ensure no repeat of the events of the last few days.

Our club, not yours 💙 https://t.co/BfG46K4A3G — Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (@ChelseaSTrust) April 20, 2021

“Our relations with CFC will remain frayed until we have a better understanding of why this decision happened and we are assured that change and safeguards are put in place,” it said.

“The CST will not rest until we are comfortable that change and protections are put in place. 116 years of history was jeopardised. This is our club and will remain our club.

“The past few days have shown football at its worst, but also more importantly at its best.

“Chelsea supporters across the globe should be proud that we did it together.

“All uniting against a disgraceful decision. Our voice was heard, and they listened.”