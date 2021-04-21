Woman and two dogs rescued by lifeboat after being cut off by tide

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A woman and her two dogs have been rescued by a lifeboat crew after she became cut off by the incoming tide.

Anne Brookes from Fleetwood, Lancashire, was rescued along with her dogs Lili Pup and RuffRock by her local Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteer crew on April 16 after becoming stranded.

She said: “I was so relieved to see the RNLI lifeboat. The crew were fantastic with the dogs and we were so grateful to them for picking us up.

“It was a frightening experience.”

The RNLI is warning people in the north west of England to take beach safety seriously ahead of some of the highest tides of the year, with tides expected to peak on April 28.

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead, said: “RNLI lifeboats around the north-west coast are ready to respond to emergency situations, but we are urging people to think very carefully about beach safety.

“People becoming cut off by the tide makes up a greater proportion of lifeguard and lifeboat rescues in the north west than other areas of the UK.

“A beach or coastal area may appear a safe place for a walk, but incoming tide can quickly leave you stranded.”