Why do people fail driving tests?

By Press Association
April 22 2021, 12.08am
The pass rate for driving tests in Britain is just 46%, according to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Here are the 10 most common reasons why candidates fail:

1. Not making effective observations at junctions.

2. Not using mirrors correctly when changing lanes or direction.

3. Not showing control of the steering wheel.

4. Incorrect observations or positioning when turning right at junctions.

A learner driver
There is a long waiting list for driving tests due to the pandemic (Ben Birchall/PA)

5. Failing to move off safely.

6. Not responding appropriately to signs or traffic lights.

7. Poor positioning on the road during normal driving.

8. Failing to respond to road markings and traffic signs.

9. Not having control of the vehicle when moving off.

10. Not keeping control of the vehicle during reverse parking.

