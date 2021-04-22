Thursday, April 22nd 2021 Show Links
Master Of None’s third series to arrive on Netflix

By Press Association
April 22 2021, 4.44am
The much-delayed third series of comedy Master Of None will arrive in May, Netflix said (Neyflix/PA)
The much-delayed third series of comedy-drama Master Of None will arrive in May, Netflix said.

Co-created by and starring Aziz Ansari, Master Of None launched on the streaming service in 2015 to critical acclaim.

A second series arrived in 2017. A Netflix Twitter account revealed the third instalment is coming in May.

It will reportedly be a departure for the show and focus on Lena Waithe’s character, Denise.

Ansari and Waithe won an Emmy for their writing on the series.

In January 2018, US actor Ansari, 38, was embroiled in a #MeToo controversy.

A woman shared a detailed account, published online, of her date with Ansari in September 2017 which she said had been a “violating and painful” night.

Ansari later said he believed the encounter had been “completely consensual”.

