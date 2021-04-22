Child rescue alert issued after 14-year-old girl goes missing from County Louth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A child rescue alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who went missing three days ago from Co Louth.

The Garda said in a statement the alert was triggered due to concerns of an “immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare” of Svetlana Murphy.

The teenager left her home in Coast Road, Blackrock, about 4pm on Monday with 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius, the statement added.

The pair, who are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car with registration number 132-D-13518, were seen in Newry, Co Down, about 7pm that evening.

Svetlana Murphy was last seen on Monday (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Garda believe the vehicle was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm on Wednesday.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said Svetlana was reported missing by her father on Monday and gardai now have “serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk” to her health and welfare.

“Svetlana has not been in contact with her family since she was reported as missing on Monday afternoon and we have serious concerns for her welfare at this stage,” Garda Superintendent Geraghty told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

He did not divulge why gardai are concerned.

“Our concern at the moment is to speak with Svetlana or Nojus,” he added.

Nojus Maculevicius was with Svetlana Murphy on Monday (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“We need to know that Svetlana is safe and well today. We need to find Svetlana today and return her to her family.”

Svetlana is described as 5ft 1in in height with a slim build, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she went missing, she was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black trainers.

Mr Maculevicius is described as 6ft tall with a slim build, and has dark brown hair and is clean shaven.

A Child Rescue Ireland Alert (CRI) remains in place. An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Svetlana Murphy. More information available here https://t.co/s7PtHGl0xb https://t.co/FV89aqDz49 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 22, 2021

He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoodie and either black boots or Adidas trainers.

The Garda have urged anyone who sees the pair not to approach them and instead dial 999 or 112 or the nearest Garda station providing as much information as possible.