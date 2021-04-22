Metropolitan Police constable dismissed for gross misconduct

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A serving Metropolitan Police constable has been dismissed without notice after an allegation of gross misconduct involving stalking was proven against him.

Dean Cupit, formerly based at South Area Command, appeared at Guildford Crown Court on December 8, where he pleaded guilty to a Section 2A offence under the Protection from Harassment Act 1979 (stalking). The offence took place between April 2019 and October 2019.

At the same court on February 9 he was sentenced to an 18 month community order, 25 days of rehabilitation around stalking/harassment, 100 hours of unpaid work, and was order to pay £500 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Cupit was placed on restricted duties last month pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

A special case hearing took took place on Wednesday chaired by Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, in which the allegation was proven as gross misconduct and Cupit was dismissed without notice.